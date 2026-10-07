More Americans Fear Technology Could Take Their Jobs, Gallup Finds

New York, NY (WOWO) — More Americans are worried that advances in technology could eventually change the work they do — or eliminate the need for their jobs altogether.

A new Gallup survey found 27% of U.S. workers say they worry technology will soon make their jobs obsolete. That is up seven percentage points from last year and nearly double the level recorded when Gallup first asked the question in 2017.

The concern is growing among workers regardless of their educational background.

College graduates, in particular, have seen a sharp increase in concern as artificial intelligence has become more prominent in the workplace. Gallup reported that the share of college graduates worried technology could replace their jobs rose from 8% in 2021 to 20% in 2023, a period when generative AI tools such as ChatGPT began attracting widespread attention.

The numbers reflect a broader debate over what artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies will mean for the American workforce.

Some experts expect AI to take over an increasing number of tasks currently performed by people. Others argue the technology will primarily assist workers, allowing them to complete tasks more quickly, increase productivity and expand their ability to create and solve problems.

A report from Harvard Business School’s Institute for Business in Global Society highlighted those competing views, noting that the ultimate effect of artificial intelligence on employment remains unsettled.

Even as economists and business leaders debate the long-term impact, public concern about AI is already increasing.

A Pew Research Center survey found 52% of Americans say they are more concerned than excited about the growing use of artificial intelligence in their daily lives. That compares with 37% who expressed more concern than excitement in 2021.

Americans also increasingly expect AI to reduce the number of jobs available in the country.

According to Pew, 71% of U.S. adults believe artificial intelligence will lead to fewer jobs over the next two decades. That is up from 64% in 2024.

Only 5% believe AI will create more jobs over the next 20 years.

The growing anxiety comes as artificial intelligence continues to move into workplaces across the country, raising questions about which jobs are most vulnerable, which occupations could benefit from new technology and whether workers will be able to adapt as quickly as the technology develops.

For now, the Gallup findings show the concern is no longer limited to workers without college degrees or people in traditionally technology-sensitive occupations. Increasing numbers of Americans across the workforce are questioning how much of their current work will remain human-driven as AI and automation continue to advance.

The debate over whether technology will ultimately eliminate jobs, transform them or create new opportunities remains unresolved. But the surveys indicate a clear shift in how Americans view that future: More workers are increasingly worried that the technology being developed today could affect their livelihoods tomorrow.