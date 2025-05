FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — New information from the Allen County Coroner’s Office says that 45-year-old Leanne Gonzalez of Fort Wayne died from a gunshot wound to the chest, and have ruled her death a homicide.

45-year-old Sean Baer of Fort Wayne died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and his death was officially ruled a suicide.

The pair were found after the door to a home in the 3000 block of Stonebrook Place was found partially open, leading to a police investigation.