State Of Ohio Prioritizing Stadiums Over Students?…

OHIO, (WOWO) –As Ohio lawmakers debate the state budget, advocates for public schools are voicing concerns that proposed cuts and policy changes could harm children’s education.

Critics have charged the state appears to be prioritizing football stadiums over core services for students and families.

The House budget doesn’t fully fund the Fair School Funding Plan which was adopted in 2020, John Stanford with the Children’s Defense Fund-Ohio says the plan was created to meet the actual cost of educating every student.

The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled four times that the state’s school funding model is unconstitutional.

The House budget provides a 50-dollar-per-student increase in many districts, and cuts 2-point-75-billion dollars from the final phase of the Fair School Funding Plan, according to the Ohio Education Association.