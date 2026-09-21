More than 100 Indiana 4-H youth honored at Celebration of Champions

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — More than 100 Indiana 4-H members have been recognized for their achievements at the 2026 Indiana State Fair.

The Indiana State Fair Foundation brought together 4-H members, their families and supporters for its annual Celebration of Champions, which recognizes youth who reached the highest levels of competition during this year’s State Fair.

Honorees were recognized across several categories, including livestock and animal exhibits, Exhibit Hall Best of Show, garden exhibits, Fashion Revue, demonstrations, presentations, public speaking and tractor operators.

The Indiana State Fair Foundation raises more than $400,000 annually to provide monetary awards and host the Celebration of Champions. The funding is intended to support 4-H participants and youth development programs across Indiana.

Indiana 4-H programs provide young people with hands-on opportunities designed to develop leadership, responsibility and practical skills.

A complete list of the 2026 Celebration of Champions honorees and their home counties is available through the Indiana State Fair Foundation website.