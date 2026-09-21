Southwest Allen County Schools students shine during Under the Lights celebration

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Hundreds of Southwest Allen County Schools students showcased their talents during the district’s Under the Lights celebration at Homestead High School.

The districtwide event brought together students, families and community members for an evening featuring live music, student performances, art, athletics and hands-on demonstrations from programs across Southwest Allen County Schools.

Robotics was among the programs on display. Jake Kanouse helped demonstrate a robot while giving younger students an opportunity to interact with it.

“We’re showing our robot, as well as answering any questions about it,” Kanouse said. “We’re also trying to look for anybody who’s interested in mentoring our team.”

Kanouse said one of the highlights was watching younger children interact with the robot, including getting the opportunity to feed it during the demonstration.

Jordan Schlatter operated a button-making station where visitors could create a souvenir to take home from the celebration.

“At our booth tonight, we are doing a button-making station, giving the community an opportunity to be creative and take a memento home from this fun night,” Schlatter said.

Schlatter said Under the Lights allows students to display their talents while introducing younger children to programs they may be able to join in the future.

“These kinds of events are so important because not only do we get to showcase the students’ talents, but we love to have students that haven’t made it to middle school or made it to high school yet get the opportunity to see all the possibilities that come with being in Southwest Allen Schools,” Schlatter said.

Students Guaravi Meruva and Aditi Boda said the event also provided an opportunity to spend time with classmates and interact with younger students and families from across the district.

Meruva said one of her favorite parts of the celebration was spending time with friends she does not always get to see outside of school.

Boda said she enjoyed interacting with younger children and seeing their excitement as they participated in the different activities.

More than 800 students were expected to participate in this year’s celebration, with activities ranging from robotics and art to pottery wheel throwing, glassblowing, athletics and live performances.

The night concluded with a fireworks display over Homestead High School Stadium.