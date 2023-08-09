More than 800 job openings at upcoming job fair

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Representative Jim Banks, with Purdue University Fort Wayne and WorkOne Northeast, will host a job fair on August 16 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Taking place in PFW’s Walb Student Union, it will feature more than 70 employers, with a total of more than 800 job openings. Employers will represent a variety of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, retail and more.

Representatives from area colleges and universities will also be at the event.

WorkOne Northeast will be available to help people with resumes, interview techniques, and provide information on short-term, certification-based training opportunities.