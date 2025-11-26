MORRIS: Indiana Redistricting Timeline: House Dec. 1, Senate Dec. 8

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WOWO) The Indiana House of Representatives will convene on Monday, December 1, to vote on legislation that will redraw congressional districts across the state, a move that Republican leaders say is critical to ensuring accurate representation based on the latest census data.

House Republicans, including Speaker Todd Huston and state Representative Bob Morris, emphasized that the redistricting process will follow normal legislative procedures, with committee hearings, floor debates, and amendments before being sent to the Senate.

“We are going to go in on December 1st and pass the legislation, God willing, out of the House and then we’ll send it over to the Senate,” Morris said. “Senator Liz Brown has been working tirelessly over there to get this legislation passed and working with J.D. Vance. She’s been on the front lines making sure this happens.”

The Senate is expected to convene December 8 to review the legislation, with any changes potentially sending it back to the House for reconciliation in a conference committee before reaching Governor Mike Braun for signature.

“If the language is changed at all, it comes back to the House again, and then we go to conference committee to sort things out,” Morris explained. “It’s a difficult process to pass any legislation, but the goal is to make sure our districts are drawn correctly.”

Republican lawmakers said the updated maps are designed to reflect accurate population counts, particularly addressing concerns about how census data from other states, like California, may influence congressional representation. Morris emphasized that proper census accounting is crucial for Indiana’s congressional delegation.

“People that have no plan for citizenship, no plan to come forward — now that President Trump has secured our borders, we’re not going to have this influx in the number of people undocumented coming to the United States,” he said. “That’s part of where all this comes from — sanctuary cities, sanctuary states, and how they’re counted in the census.”

Morris also outlined the legislative timeline, noting the step-by-step process the bill will undergo:

First Reading: Introduction and passage of the bill list in the House. Committee Hearings: Public testimony and discussion on the legislation. Second Reading: Floor debate with opportunity for amendments. Third Reading: Final House vote before sending the bill to the Senate. Senate Review: Potential amendments and vote starting December 8. Governor’s Desk: Governor Braun signs the legislation into law once passed.

“He’ll hand a bill list down on Monday, and then we’ll move from there to second readings,” Morris said. “A public committee hearing allows citizens to testify, and then it moves out of committee with votes. That’s the normal process in the Indiana General Assembly.”

Morris stressed that lawmakers from both chambers understand the importance of the redistricting process and are focused on avoiding delays. He also encouraged constituents to stay engaged.

“For a better part of a month now, call your representatives and call your senator and let them know that you support redistricting,” Morris urged. “Until we get the census data accurate and a checks and balance system, we’re going to do the best job we can to make sure these districts are drawn accordingly.”

Republican leaders said the updated maps could help the party secure nine congressional seats in Indiana, reflecting the strategic importance of the legislation. Despite the political implications, Morris emphasized the procedural integrity of the process.

“Each of us get educated in different ways, and the reality strikes us all,” he said. “We should get it passed and move on from it.”

The upcoming vote in the House marks the first major step in Indiana’s 2026 redistricting cycle, with Senate action expected within a week. Lawmakers and party leaders say this effort is central to maintaining fair representation and ensuring Indiana’s congressional delegation reflects the most accurate population counts from the 2020 Census.