Parkview Health Begins Construction on Marion Campus Set to Open in 2027

MARION, Ind. — A major expansion in local healthcare is now underway in Grant County as Parkview Health has officially broken ground on a new facility in Marion designed to streamline emergency and primary care services.

The new Parkview Marion campus will span roughly 28,000 square feet and is being built along Corridor Drive. Leaders say the facility is designed around a hybrid model that combines 24/7 emergency care with urgent care services in a single location.

Health officials say the goal is to reduce unnecessary emergency room visits and lower costs for patients by directing non-life-threatening cases into urgent care while still maintaining full emergency capabilities on site.

In addition to emergency and urgent care services, the facility will also include a family medicine clinic and diagnostic imaging services, expanding access to routine and preventive care in the region.

Parkview officials say the design reflects a growing trend in healthcare delivery aimed at improving efficiency while keeping care local and accessible.

Construction on the Marion facility is expected to be completed in the fall of 2027. Once finished, it will serve as a key access point for patients across Grant County and surrounding communities.