Mortgage Rate Changes May Be Coming

STATEWIDE, Ind. (WOWO) — Mortgage rates held steady in January, but real estate experts say changes could be on the horizon.

Experts with FC Tucker in Indiana say home sales were down 30% market-wide in January, which they say is normal compared to the rest of any particular calendar year.

While sales dipped as expected, they say a welcome surprise is that home prices also took a hit also.

Tucker says prices dropped about 3% to 4% last month — one of the more significant declines seen in recent months.

But, looking at the bigger picture, home values actually increased about 5% over the past year, which they say is good news for sellers.