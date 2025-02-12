1986 Rape Arrest

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Nearly 40 years after the crime occurred, State Police say a Michigan man has been arrested for abducting and assaulting a woman in LaGrange County.

The now-62-year-old Ricky McLatcher has been taken into custody for criminal deviate conduct, burglary, and criminal confinement.

Officers believe McLatcher abducted a woman in October of 1986, after she got out of her car to “remove an object from the road.” He may have sexually assaulted her near both Howe and Orland, Indiana.

Unfortunately, the case went cold. But, ISP began looking into it again in 2015, and advanced DNA technology finally helped officers connect McLatcher’s family line to the crime in 2023.

The man was arrested Monday by Michigan State Police and taken to the Branch County Michigan Jail. He will be extradited to Indiana.