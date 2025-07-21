Motorcycle Crash Left Two People Critically Injured Over The Weekend

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — A motorcycle carrying 36-year-old Dustin Cloud and 33-year-old Heather Hildabridle crashed Sunday on State Road 15 near Texas Roadhouse.

The driver said that he lost control of the motorcycle on loose gravel.

The motorcycle struck the center median divider, then left the road and landed in a ditch.

Emergency crews took both riders to hospitals in Fort Wayne.

They transported Hildabridle by ambulance to Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital, then airlifted her to Fort Wayne with critical injuries.

Cloud was flown directly from the crash scene. Kosciusko County FACT is investigating.