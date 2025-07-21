Woman Airlifted After Off-Road Vehicle Crash

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle (ORV) accident that occurred yesterday.

At 5:25 p.m., Carroll County Emergency Dispatch received a 911 call of an ORV accident involving injury near the intersection of County Road 900 North and Meridian Road.

Initial investigation revealed Randall Kesling, 67, of Delphi, was operating a side-by-side ORV on the roadway with a passenger in the vehicle when he lost control, causing the machine to roll.

Randall was ejected from the machine and sustained minor injuries. The passenger, Teresa Kesling, 62, of Delphi, needed to be extricated from the ORV by emergency personnel.

Kesling was flown via Lifeline helicopter to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis with severe head injuries and lacerations.

The investigation is ongoing. Neither occupant was wearing a helmet, and only Kesling was wearing a seatbelt.

Indiana Conservation Officers remind the public that ORV operators and passengers should always wear a helmet, protective riding gear, and use all ORV safety restraints.

For information on ORV laws and safe operating procedures, please visit http://offroad-ed.com/in/handbook/ and on.IN.gov/offroading.

Other assisting agencies include the Carroll County Emergency Medical Services, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Camden Fire Department, Burrows Fire Department, Rockfield Fire Department, and Indiana State Police