October 7, 2024
Victim Of Thursday Night’s Shooting Identified

by David Scheie0
Photo Supplied / Allen County Coroner's Office

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Allen County Coroner’s Office Has Identified The Victim Of Thursday Night’s Shooting.

The victim has been identified as 19-year-old, Preston Church of Fort Wayne.

The FWPD says officers were called about a man who was shot in the area of 6000 Waycross Drive around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 3rd.

As reported by our news gathering partners at 21ALIVE, police found the man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and took him to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

His death was ruled a homicide, marking the 35th homicide in Allen County so far this year.

The shooting remains under investigation at this time.

