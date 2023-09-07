Motorcyclist Hospitalized After Wednesday Night Crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One person is hospitalized after a Wednesday Night Motorcycle crash in Fort Wayne. Shortly after 8 P.M., Fort Wayne Police were called to the 6500 block of Reed Road regarding a motorcycle crash. Initial investigation shows that the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Reed Rd when it left the roadway. Officers rendered aid to the operator of the motorcycle, before the operator was transported to a local hospital.

The operators injuries from the crash were determined to be life threatening at the hospital. Speed is being investigated to determine if it was a factor in the crash, however it is unknown if alcohol played a role in the crash. This incident remains under investigation.