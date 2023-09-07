Indiana Governor Headed To Japan

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is set to lead a delegation on a weeklong trip to Japan. According to Inside Indiana Business, the goal of the trip is to shore up longtime relationships with Japanese companies that conduct business in Indiana and secure additional investments from Indiana’s largest foreign investor. Delegation members are scheduled to depart today and are set to return on Friday, September 15th.

Indiana has the largest amount of Japanese investment per capita among all U.S. states, according to the Indiana Economic Development Corp. Japanese companies employ more than 55,000 Hoosiers, and more than 300 Japanese businesses operate in Indiana, including Subaru Corp., Toyota Motor Corp., Honda Motor Co. and Hitachi Ltd.

Gov. Holcomb will be joined by representatives from the Indiana Economic Development Corp., including Chief Strategy Officer Ann Lathrop, who recently joined Holcomb’s cabinet, to meet with U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel, Japanese government officials and private industry leaders.