FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A woman is in life-threatening condition after she lost control of her motorcycle Thursday afternoon.

It happened just after 5 p.m. on N. Clinton St. near the split with Lima Road.

Witnesses say the woman was “showboating” and doing tricks in heavy traffic when she swerved to avoid a collision with another vehicle and crashed into a pole.

Police say the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.