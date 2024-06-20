McCormick endorses Terry Goodin for lieutenant governor

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — Democractic gubernatorial nominee Jennifer McCormick has endorsed former state representative Terry Goodin for lieutenant governor.

Goodin also once served as the state director for rural development at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. He’s a native of Austin, Ind.

Here’s how a 2018 Politico profile describes Goodin:

He’s an anti-abortion, pro-gun, self-described “Bible-poundin’, aisle-runnin’” Pentecostal.

In 2011, Goodin voted for a constitutional ban [on gay marriage] in Indiana; three years later, when public opinion had moved markedly and Democrats favored marriage equality, Goodin was excused from voting.

“I have to try to represent the majority of the district. And I think the majority of the people feel like it’s nobody’s business, it’s the law now—so you can’t discriminate. And my personal opinion, whether I agree with it or not, doesn’t matter.”