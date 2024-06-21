NACS pitches new elementary school, natatorium & tech facility

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Northwest Allen County Schools is getting ready for more rapid growth.

The district is discussing a ten year plan, and part of the plan is another elementary school. This would bring the total number of elementary schools in the district to 9.

The district is growing rapidly and is already at more than 86 percent capacity.

A natatorium was also part of the discussion, and community leaders try to plan for more growth. The proposed new facility would be more than 60-thousand square feet.

District officials also discussed a new technical education facility.