June 21, 2024
Local News

NACS pitches new elementary school, natatorium & tech facility

by Mike Wilson0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Northwest Allen County Schools is getting ready for more rapid growth.

The district is discussing a ten year plan, and part of the plan is another elementary school. This would bring the total number of elementary schools in the district to 9.

The district is growing rapidly and is already at more than 86 percent capacity.

A natatorium was also part of the discussion, and community leaders try to plan for more growth. The proposed new facility would be more than 60-thousand square feet.

District officials also discussed a new technical education facility.

Related posts

One in custody after stabbing on Fort Wayne’s southeast side

Kylie Havens

Kendallville Mini-Shops Prepare for Grand Opening

WOWO News

Texas Nurse with Ebola Visited Ohio Bridal Store

Kayla Blakeslee

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.