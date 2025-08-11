Motorcyclist Killed in Providence Township Crash

Providence Township, Ohio (WOWO) – An afternoon crash in Providence Township claimed the life of a McClure man Saturday after his motorcycle collided with a car.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says it happened just before 4:50 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 295 (South River Road) and South Berkey Southern Road. Investigators say 18-year-old Savannah I. Anderson of Grand Rapids was driving a 2015 Nissan Altima northeast on SR 295 when she attempted to turn left and pulled into the path of a 2003 Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by 67-year-old David A. Sheller.

Sheller was taken to the University of Toledo Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries. Troopers say he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Anderson suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The intersection was closed for about two hours but has since reopened. Investigators say drugs or alcohol are not suspected to be factors in the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds drivers to be alert for motorcycles, especially when making turns.