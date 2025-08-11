August 11, 2025
One Dead, Multiple Injured in Fulton County Crash

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO) – A Louisville, Kentucky, woman was killed and several others were injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Fulton County, Ohio.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says it happened just after 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of State Route 66 and County Road L in Franklin Township. Investigators say a Ford Fusion, driven by Dustin J. Wood of Bryan, Ohio, failed to yield at a stop sign and collided with a Honda CR-V driven by 30-year-old McKenzie White.

The impact sent the Honda off the road, where it struck a utility pole and rolled onto its roof. White died at the scene. Her passenger, 30-year-old Margaret Arnsby of Cincinnati, was seriously hurt and taken to Fulton County Health Center.

Wood and his passenger, Deadra C. Wood, were flown to St. Vincent Hospital in Toledo. A third occupant in Wood’s vehicle, a 16-year-old, was taken to Bryan Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers say it’s not yet known if alcohol or drugs were factors. All occupants were wearing seat belts. The crash remains under investigation.

