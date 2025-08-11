August 11, 2025
Indiana NewsLocal News

Driver Distracted on I-69 Crashes into Construction Barrels, Hits Two Vehicles

by Macy Gray0
DeKalb County Sheriff

DeKalb County, Ind. (WOWO) – A momentary distraction caused a three-vehicle crash on I-69, sending two people — including a child — to the hospital.

Authorities say the crash happened near the 328-mile marker when the driver of the first vehicle looked to his right, lost control, and hit construction barrels and a concrete barrier. The impact caused his vehicle to strike two others.

A child riding in the back seat of the second vehicle was taken to Parkview DeKalb Hospital at the mother’s request, though the child did not report any pain. The driver of the first vehicle was transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center, and the driver of the third vehicle was not injured.

Related posts

About To Feel Like Fall

Network Indiana

Indiana AG Deals Blow to Plan to Postpone Test Impact

Tom Franklin

Power Outage impacts over 3,200 in Fort Wayne

Darrin Wright

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.