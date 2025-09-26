Motorcyclist Killed, Two Others Injured in Five-Vehicle Crash in Lagrange County

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO)— A five-vehicle crash on U.S. 20 left one man dead and two others injured Wednesday afternoon, according to Indiana State Police.

Troopers said the crash happened around 2:45 p.m. Sept. 24 near County Road 350 West, where construction had slowed traffic to a stop.

Investigators said a silver Kia driven by Crystal Williams, 41, of Mishawaka, had stopped in the westbound lane, followed by a Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by David Zinkie, 67, of Lagrange, and a maroon Chrysler Pacifica driven by Melinda Smith, 35, of Lagrange.

A semi-truck driven by Charles Allen, 42, of Wawaka, failed to stop and struck the Pacifica, pushing it into the motorcycle. The Pacifica then crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a white Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck.

Police initially identified the pickup driver as Ronald Warren, 46, of Knox, but later corrected that it was George Bush, 48, of Nappanee, who was behind the wheel.

Smith and Bush were injured and treated at local hospitals before being released. Zinkie, who was airlifted to Parkview Regional Medical Center, died shortly after arrival, according to the Allen County Coroner’s Office. His family has been notified.

Indiana State Police said the crash remains under investigation.