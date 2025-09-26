13-Year-Old Killed, 6-Year-Old Critically Injured in LaGrange County UTV Crash

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — A 13-year-old boy was killed and a 6-year-old critically injured after a UTV collided with a Jeep Cherokee late Thursday morning, according to the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the crash happened around 11:34 a.m. Sept. 25 on State Road 120 near County Road 3500 West.

Investigators said a John Deere UTV, operated by the 13-year-old with a 6-year-old passenger, attempted to cross the highway at a 90-degree angle when it was struck by an eastbound Jeep driven by Branden Sanford of Coldwater, Michigan. Sanford told deputies he was unable to avoid the collision.

Both children were ejected from the UTV. First responders attempted lifesaving measures, but the 13-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The 6-year-old was flown by Parkview Samaritan to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne with critical injuries.

Sanford was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office.