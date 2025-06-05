June 5, 2025
Mylar Balloon Tragedy

by David Scheie0
WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) –The Wabash County Coroner’s Office issued a warning to the public following the accidental suffocation death of a juvenile due to a helium-filled balloon in Mount Carmel.

The six-year-old victim, Gunner Hyatt, reportedly died from suffocation caused by a Mylar-helium balloon.

Coroner Shaun Keepes emphasized the potential dangers of large Mylar balloons, especially for young children, highlighting the risks of suffocation and helium toxicity.

The Mount Carmel Police Department and Illinois State Police Child Death Task Force are investigating the incident

