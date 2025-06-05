June 5, 2025
Non-Competes Banned In Ohio

by David Scheie
"Ohio Statehouse" by Bob Hall, some rights reserved

OHIO, (WOWO) — A bipartisan bill in the Ohio Senate could make it easier for workers to switch jobs by limiting the use of noncompete agreements statewide.

Senate Bill 11 would ban most noncompete clauses, which restrict workers from joining a competitor after leaving a job.

Senator William DeMora, a Democrat from Columbus and co-sponsor of the bill, says it’s about fairness, especially for younger workers entering the labor force.

According to the Economic Innovation Group, four states have banned all noncompete agreements, and many others have adopted partial restrictions.

