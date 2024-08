FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne’s NAACP president is calling for police to release the bodycam footage after a fatal shooting on PFW’s campus Tuesday.

31-year-old Gawon Benson has been identified as the man who fled DeKalb County where he was set to serve an 80-day misdemeanor sentence.

Rev. Saharra Bledsoe called the killing a “murder” of a young black man and demanded justice. She says the community deserves an explanation.

The shooting still remains under investigation.