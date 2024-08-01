NWS: Coolest July since 2015

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – July featured below-average temperatures in Fort Wayne without a single day’s high reaching 90 degrees.

The National Weather Service says it’s the second time that’s happened in the last decade and just the 11th time overall since record-keeping began in 1897. A whopping 19 days were below average in July.

Fort Wayne also received about half of the normal rainfall for July, totalling just over two inches. Half of that came along with the remnants of Hurricane Beryl early in the month.

It was the driest July since 2016.