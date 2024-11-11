November 11, 2024
Richard Allen Found Guilty in Delphi Murders Case

DELPHI, Ind. (WOWO) – After a lengthy, jurors have found Richard Allen guilty on multiple counts related to the murders of teens Abigail Williams and Liberty German in Delphi.

The girls, who were just 13 and 14 years old, went missing while hiking near the Monon High Bridge Trail on February 13, 2017, and their bodies were discovered the next day.

52-year-old Allen was convicted of four counts, including felony murder and murder, with a potential 130-year prison sentence looming over him. According to our partners in news at 21Alive, the verdict was delivered after days of deliberations by a jury selected from Allen County, who reached their decision Monday.

