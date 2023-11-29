NACS School Capacity Numbers Adjusted

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officials from Northwest Allen County Schools have adjusted school capacities across the district. Superintendent Wayne Barker shared the updated numbers with the board Monday, explaining previous information overstated or understated most elementary school capacities.

The Journal Gazette reports that overall capacity declined to 4,350 students down from 4,380. The adjustments resulted in an overall capacity decline of 30 students, with only Huntertown remaining the same.

NACS had previously hired McKibben Demographic Research this fall to initiate an enrollment rebalancing plan to address school capacity issues at the district’s elementary schools.