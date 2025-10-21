NASDPTS And NASCAR Driver Ryan Preece Urge Drivers To Stop For School Buses During National School Bus Safety Week

ARLINGTON, VA. (WOWO) — As part of National School Bus Safety Week, the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services (NASDPTS) is reminding all drivers to stop for school buses—and they’re getting help from a professional behind the wheel.

In a new public service video, NASCAR driver Ryan Preece of RFK Racing delivers a powerful message: “Even professional drivers stop for school buses.” The campaign, co-sponsored by NASDPTS and the Michigan Association for Pupil Transportation (MAPT), aims to bring national attention to the growing problem of illegal passing of stopped school buses. The video can be viewed at: https://youtu.be/wGEDFwkRfys

Despite ongoing safety efforts, dangerous driving behavior around school buses remains a serious issue. According to NASDPTS’ 2025 Stop-Arm Violation Survey, an estimated 39.3 million illegal passings of stopped school buses occurred across the United States in the past year.

“Drivers aren’t paying attention, and they aren’t focused on the right things. What could be more important than the safety of a child?” said Mike Stier, NASDPTS President. “We in the school transportation industry have a very important job to do, and we take great pride in doing our job well. But the safe transportation of children to and from school takes all of us. The safety of every child depends on it.”

School Bus Safety Week, observed annually in October, recognizes the vital role school buses play in education and student safety. It also serves as a call to action for all drivers to follow school bus traffic laws and remain vigilant on the roads.

NASDPTS thanks MAPT for their partnership in supporting the Ryan Preece video campaign and for their continued efforts to protect students across the country.

For more information about National School Bus Safety Week, visit: https://nasdpts.org/SBSW