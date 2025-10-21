Age Verification Battle in Ohio Legislature

Columbus, OH (WOWO) Senate Bill 167 and Senate Bill 175 are advancing in the Ohio Statehouse as lawmakers seek to address online age verification. Both bills were the focus of a hearing in an Ohio Senate committee this week.



WTOL Toledo 11 reports that SB 167 would require app stores to verify a user’s age and obtain parental consent for downloads by those 16 or younger.SB 175 would place the responsibility directly on app developers to build age‑verification and parental‑consent safeguards.



The debate also stretches beyond Ohio: a federal appeals court (Sixth Circuit) is reviewing a challenged age‑verification law from the 2023 budget, and a complaint has been filed with the Federal Trade Commission against Google LLC alleging insufficient protections for minors.



Opponents argue the proposed laws raise constitutional concerns including First Amendment rights and undue burden on adult users. For now, both bills are under review in committee.