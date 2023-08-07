Three-vehicle crash with alcohol suspected

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is investigating a there vehicle crash with alcohol involved.

On Sunday, August 6, FWPD responded to the intersection of Lima Road and West Washington Center Road referencing a vehicle crash. Officers arrived on the scene and observed the crash involved three vehicles.

Officers stated that the driver of a Ford Fusion was southbound Lima Road and rear-ended a vehicle that was stopped in traffic. The vehicle that was rear-ended in turn rear-ended another vehicle that was stopped in traffic.

The female driver of the Ford Fusion was transported to a local hospital in stable condition for a neck/throat injury. Upon arriving at the hospital her condition was downgraded to life-threatening.

The individuals of the other two vehicles involved did not report any injuries as a result of the crash. Investigators reported alcohol appears to be a contributing factor in the crash on behalf of the driver of the Ford Fusion.

This incident remains under investigation by the City of Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.