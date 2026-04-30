Navy Guided-Missile Destroyer USS Mason Operating In Middle East: CENTCOM

(FOX NEWS) — U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Mason is in the Middle East, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said Wednesday.

This came as President Donald Trump issued a warning to Iran after discussing measures that could be taken to continue the blockade of Iranian ports on Tuesday.

“Guided-missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87) sails regional waters within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility,” the command said in a post shared on X.

“Mason, alongside other destroyers, is part of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group, one of three carrier strike groups currently operating in the Middle East,” CENTCOM said.