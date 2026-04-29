Indiana Tornado Damage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The National Weather Service confirms three tornadoes hit Indiana on Monday, with no injuries reported.

One tornado struck Jackson County Monday afternoon northwest of Seymour. It reached EF-1 strength with winds up to 105 mph, traveled about 2.16 miles, and stayed on the ground for roughly three minutes. Survey teams found snapped hardwood trees, damaged barns, and roof damage to homes.

Officials also found additional straight-line wind damage nearby, including downed utility poles and roof damage at a local farm. The tornado likely lifted briefly along its path.

Two more tornadoes hit Morgan County late Monday night near Mooresville.

The first was an EF-1 tornado with winds up to 105 mph that traveled nearly 3 miles, snapping and uprooting large trees before weakening and lifting. Minutes later, a second EF-0 tornado touched down nearby with winds around 85 mph. It caused a shorter damage path of just over a quarter-mile, also downing trees and leaving debris on homes and barns.

Officials say they are still reviewing damage to confirm the full scope of the storm system.