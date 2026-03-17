Nearly 400 Employees to Lose Jobs as Lourdes University Prepares to Close

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WOWO)— Nearly 400 employees will lose their jobs this year as Lourdes University prepares to permanently shut down at the end of the academic year.

A notice filed with the state shows 387 workers will be laid off in phases beginning May 15, with the final round of job losses scheduled for Sept. 30. School officials say employees have already been notified of their last working days.

The university’s owner, Sisters of Saint Francis of Sylvania, announced last month that the school would close after determining ongoing financial challenges and declining enrollment could no longer be sustained.

According to university leaders, enrollment has dropped roughly 40 percent since 2019. Officials say the religious order that owns the institution has subsidized operations for nearly 25 years in an effort to keep the school open.

Students are being offered options to continue their education at other institutions. Several regional schools — including University of Toledo, Walsh University, Trine University and Marietta College — are providing transfer pathways and teach-out opportunities for Lourdes students.

University officials say the transition plans are intended to help students complete their degrees as the campus prepares to close.