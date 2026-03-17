March 17, 2026
Local NewsOhio News

Meteor May Be Behind Loud Boom Heard Across Northeast Ohio

by Macy Gray0
(Source: https://goo.gl/Gf8UfI License: https://goo.gl/sZ7V7x)

CLEVELAND (WOWO)— A loud boom reported across parts of northeast Ohio Tuesday morning may have been caused by a meteor entering the atmosphere.

Residents in several communities said they heard a powerful sound and felt buildings shake shortly after the event. Some reports came from areas as far west as Avon, Ohio.

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service office in Cleveland reviewed satellite lightning detection data and said the information suggests the sound was likely caused by a meteor breaking through the atmosphere.

According to WKYC, the agency examined Geostationary Lightning Mapper imagery that showed a signal consistent with a meteor event around the time the boom was reported.

Officials say the situation remains under review as they continue analyzing available data.

Residents who witnessed the event or captured video are encouraged to share information as scientists work to learn more about what occurred.

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