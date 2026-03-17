Google Proposes Major Expansion of Fort Wayne Data Center Campus

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A major expansion of a large data center campus in southeast Fort Wayne is under review by state environmental regulators.

Technology company Google has proposed what it calls Project Zodiac Phase 3, which would add three new data center buildings along with supporting infrastructure on an 858-acre site.

The project would expand the company’s existing operations in the area and is expected to involve construction that could affect nearby wetlands and waterways, according to documents filed with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.

State regulators are reviewing the proposal as part of the environmental permitting process. IDEM officials say the agency is currently accepting public comments about the project through April 3.

The review process will determine whether the proposed construction meets state environmental requirements before any work can move forward.