June 25, 2025
Canterbury Green Kidnapping Case

by David Scheie0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — It all began last Thursday when a woman was on her balcony at her northeast Fort Wayne apartment and a loud argument broke out below.

21-Alive reports that the woman heard a man shouting at and threatening another woman and telling her to get in the trunk of his car at Canterbury Green.

The woman and another neighbor who had a better view of what was going down made audio recordings and called the police.

A bicycle and a single shoe left behind after the woman reportedly got into the car with two men were eventually recovered by law enforcement.

The investigation continues.

