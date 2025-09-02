September 2, 2025
New AI Law In Ohio Academics Settings

by David Scheie0
OHIO, (WOWO) — Ohio is reportedly the first state to require artificial intelligence policies in public schools.

Under House Bill 96, the state’s education department must develop model AI guidelines for students and staff by December 31st, with local schools required to adopt policies by July 2026.

Some districts already have rules in place, balancing AI use with academic integrity.

Ohio State University is also leading the charge in higher-ed requiring AI use in classes starting this fall, aiming to make all graduates ‘AI fluent’ by 2029.

