New Atomic Data Could Help Scientists Trace How Galaxies Evolve

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) — Astronomers say newly identified wavelengths of light could give scientists another way to study how galaxies have changed over billions of years.

Researchers used advanced computer modeling to examine how electrons interact with manganese ions, an element created in stellar explosions known as supernovae. Their calculations identified emission lines that may provide clues about the temperature and density of distant clouds of gas.

The findings could eventually help astronomers examine supernova remnants and other rapidly changing cosmic environments while also tracking how the chemical makeup of galaxies has evolved.

The study, published in The Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, combines atomic physics, plasma physics and astrophysics to develop a better understanding of how specific elements reveal the history of the universe.

Anil Pradhan, a co-author of the study and professor of astronomy at The Ohio State University, said understanding the chemical makeup of galaxies can provide information about the stars and elements within them.

“If we understand the chemical composition of galaxies, we can learn more about the chemistry of stars and their elements,” Pradhan said. “That will eventually lead to understanding the evolution of the universe and the composition of everything within it.”

Manganese is particularly useful to researchers because its abundance changes over cosmic time.

The element is produced in stellar explosions along with other heavy elements, including iron and other metals that are important in the formation and development of stars, planets and other astronomical objects.

Because manganese concentrations increase over time, scientists can potentially use the element as a kind of cosmic clock.

“Space and time are related, so measuring manganese abundances can grant us insight into the ever-expanding nature of the universe,” Pradhan said.

Researchers hope manganese measurements can eventually be combined with information about other elements, including oxygen and sulfur. Together, those chemical signatures could provide a more detailed picture of conditions during some of the earliest observable periods in the universe.

One challenge is that many of the emission lines scientists need to study are extremely faint.

Detecting them through astronomical observations can be difficult and can require significant amounts of time. To address that problem, Pradhan and his colleagues used high-performance computing to model the behavior of more than 700 potential emission lines.

The calculations relied on atomic physics models that would have taken years to complete without powerful computing resources.

The researchers found that some of the manganese emission lines were especially responsive to changes in the temperature and density of the surrounding nebula.

That sensitivity could make those lines useful for studying gas clouds and expanding remnants left behind by stellar explosions.

The work remains theoretical, meaning the predicted emission lines still need to be tested against actual astronomical observations.

Researchers plan to compare their calculations with observations from the James Webb Space Telescope and specialized ground-based observatories capable of detecting chemical differences across both space and time.

If the predictions hold up, the data could give astronomers another tool for determining the physical conditions within distant cosmic environments.

The research could also have implications beyond studying the history of individual galaxies.

By understanding how elements such as manganese are created and distributed throughout the universe, scientists may be able to develop better models of how the universe’s chemical composition has changed — and how it could continue to change in the future.

“We’re getting better and better at capturing energy that reveals the shape of the universe,” Pradhan said. “This work joins astrophysics, atomic physics and plasma physics together, and we’re on the cusp of discovering many brand new processes.”

The research was supported by the National Science Foundation and was partially conducted at the Ohio Supercomputer Center.

The researchers also plan to make their results publicly available, allowing other scientists to compare their observations with the new atomic calculations.

The goal is to create a broader foundation for using individual elements and their unique light signatures to reconstruct the chemical history of the cosmos — giving astronomers another way to look backward through time and understand how today’s universe came to be.