New Chick-fil-A Location To Open Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A new Chick-fil-A location will open this week in Fort Wayne.

It’s being placed at 4773 Dupont Road on the city’s north side.

Plans for the new location have been in the works since June of 2024, making it the fourth location in Fort Wayne.

The new location will also offer a play area for children eating in the restaurant.

It will open on Monday and will be open from 6:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. every day except Sunday.

The restaurant’s team is inviting the community to show off their cow spots by wearing a cow print accessory or full cow suit. Those who do so on the day of the Grand Opening will receive one free entree or kids meal at the restaurant or in the drive-thru.