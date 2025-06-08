June 8, 2025
Local News

New Chick-fil-A Location To Open Monday

by Alyssa Foster0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A new Chick-fil-A location will open this week in Fort Wayne.

It’s being placed at 4773 Dupont Road on the city’s north side.

Plans for the new location have been in the works since June of 2024, making it the fourth location in Fort Wayne. 

The new location will also offer a play area for children eating in the restaurant. 

It will open on Monday and will be open from 6:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. every day except Sunday. 

The restaurant’s team is inviting the community to show off their cow spots by wearing a cow print accessory or full cow suit. Those who do so on the day of the Grand Opening will receive one free entree or kids meal at the restaurant or in the drive-thru.

Related posts

Person on electric scooter dies after being hit in Meijer parking lot

Ian Randall

10 Allen County non-profits can help more resident with help of grant

Saige Driver

Fort Wayne Power Outage Update

Kayla Blakeslee

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.