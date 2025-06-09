STATEWIDE, (WOWO) — Chances of rain and storms are not done with you.

Aaron Updike is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis. He shares what the state may experience during the work week.

Scattered showers and storms are possible in Indiana Monday, primarily in northern Indiana.

“Areas like Lafayette, Kokomo, and other areas north will be the greatest threats of scattered showers and thunderstorms,” Updike says. “However, there is some low potential down in Indianapolis Monday afternoon and evening.”

Updike says after that passes through, expect a little bit of a cold front.

“Temperatures will likely drop down for highs into the mid-upper 70’s for the early part of the work week with clearing skies,” Updike says. “That will happen before Indiana gets a return of warmth and moisture Wednesday through Friday.”

Updike says Tuesday will be the best day throughout the work week.

“Tuesday should be dry,” Updike says. “Clear skies with highs in the mid-upper 70’s. Expect Wednesday to be dry, but clouds may increase, and expect highs in the mid 80’s. Then, isolated to scattered showers are possible Thursday and Friday.”

While Thursday’s and Friday’s skies may not be pretty, Updike says at least those days may feel more summer-like.