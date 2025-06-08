FamilienFest Offers Cultural Celebration For Families

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Headwaters Park West hosted FamilienFest on Saturday, bringing families in the community together for the cultural celebration.

FemilienFest is part of Fort Wayne’s annual GermanFest. It’s a one-day festival featuring authentic German food, vendors, entertainment, games and activities, educational opportunities and more.

The family-friendly festival is completely free for the public.

GermanFest continues through Sunday evening when the four-day cultural celebration wraps up for the year.