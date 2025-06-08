June 8, 2025
Local News

FamilienFest Offers Cultural Celebration For Families

by Alyssa Foster0
Germanfest /provided by VisitFortWayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Headwaters Park West hosted FamilienFest on Saturday, bringing families in the community together for the cultural celebration.

FemilienFest is part of Fort Wayne’s annual GermanFest. It’s a one-day festival featuring authentic German food, vendors, entertainment, games and activities, educational opportunities and more. 

The family-friendly festival is completely free for the public.

GermanFest continues through Sunday evening when the four-day cultural celebration wraps up for the year.

Related posts

UPDATED: One dead, one arrested in downtown Fort Wayne crash

Michael McIntyre

Boy Struck By Train

Dean Jackson

Fort Wayne nightclub receives support after Orlando attack

Darrin Wright

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.