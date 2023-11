NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO) – The City of New Haven announced its new police chief.

Our partners in news at 21Alive report that Detective James Krueger will become the police chief starting January 1, 2024.

According to a news release from New Haven officials, Chief Kreuger is certified as a generalist and a firearms instructor. New Haven officials also say Kreuger is also a truth verification operator and first started his law enforcement career in the Allen County Police Reserve Program in 2006.