Van Wert Man With Murder Warrant Arrested in Florida

Our partners in news at 21Alive report that 48-year-old Larry Andrus Jr. was arrested at a bus station in Dade County, Florida, by the U.S. Marshal Division’s “Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force” (NOVFTF).

Police say back on September 30, Andrus Jr. was believed to have been involved in the death of Roy Watts following an incident. Watts’ death was ruled a homicide by the coroner.

Andrus was wanted by police for murder, strangulation, involuntary manslaughter, and felonious assault.