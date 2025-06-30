June 30, 2025
New Haven PD Officer Involved Shooting

by David Scheie0
Close-up of a police car's flashing blue lights in an urban environment.

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana State Police are investigating after a Saturday morning traffic stop escalated into a shooting and police chase.

The investigation shows that a New Haven Police Officer attempted to stop a vehicle at about 8-30 AM near Maplecrest and State Road 930, when the driver opened fire toward police.

The New Haven officer then returned fire and the suspect took off leading police on a chase that ended after officers executed a PIT maneuver.

The suspect was taken into custody.

There were no injuries.

