4th Of July Food Safety Tips

WASHINGTON, (WOWO) — As summer grilling season heats up, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) reminds Americans to declare independence from foodborne illness this holiday season.

“Summer barbecues are a favorite tradition, but they also present unique food safety challenges when cooking outdoors and away from the safety of a kitchen,” said FSIS Administrator Dr. Denise Eblen. “Safe food handling is the best ingredient for a successful cookout.”

Here are some recommendations:

Handle Frozen Food Properly

Before the barbecue, thaw frozen beef, poultry or fish safely in the refrigerator, cold water or a microwave oven. When thawing with cold water and a microwave, cook immediately afterwards.

Although frozen products may appear to be pre-cooked or browned, treat them as raw food and cook thoroughly.

Products labeled as “Cook and Serve,” “Ready-to-Cook” and “Oven Ready” must be cooked to the appropriate internal temperature.

Marinate Safely

Always marinate food in the refrigerator, never at room temperature. Bacteria multiply rapidly in warm environments.

Use a food-safe container or resealable plastic bag for marinating.

Never reuse marinade that has been in contact with raw meat or poultry unless you boil it first to destroy harmful bacteria.

Cook Carefully

Do not partially cook food ahead of time and finish later; cook it thoroughly the first time.

Remember that color is not a reliable indicator of doneness. Use a food thermometer to ensure foods reach a safe minimum internal temperature: Beef, pork, lamb, and veal steaks, chops and roasts: 145 F Seafood (fish and shellfish): 145 F Ground beef, pork, lamb and veal: 160 F Poultry (whole and ground): 165 F



Avoid the Danger Zone

The bacteria that can cause foodborne illness grow between 40 F and 140 F — also known as the Danger Zone.

If you plan to keep perishable foods on the table for more than two hours (or one hour in temperatures above 90 F), keep hot foods hot and cold foods cold to avoid the Danger Zone. Keep hot foods heated at or above 140 F with chafing dishes, slow cookers or preheated grill. Keep cold foods chilled at or below 40 F by placing them on bowls of ice or keeping them inside a cooler near the picnic table.



For more information about food safety, call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or email MPHotline@usda.gov.