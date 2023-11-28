November 28, 2023
Local News

New Healthcare MBA Program Announced At Purdue-Fort Wayne

by Michael McIntyre0
Photo Courtesy: Purdue Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):  A new MBA program is now available at PFW for Healthcare students.  Students both current and prospective, and professionals already in the workforce who want to expand their skill set in the field of healthcare can now pursue a new Master of Business Administration concentration offered through Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Doermer School of Business.

The new MBA concentration, titled healthcare management, will be available at the start of the upcoming spring semester. The hybrid classes will typically meet on campus during the evening every other week. In October, the Doermer School of Business also announced that it would be adding two new undergraduate options for students wishing to pursue degrees and employment in the healthcare field as well.

Those wishing to learn more about the healthcare MBA at Purdue Fort Wayne may contact Chadi Braish, director of MBA programs, Doermer School of Business, Purdue University Fort Wayne at chadi.braish@pfw.edu or 260-481-6495 (office).

