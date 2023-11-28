Warming Station Announced Amid Forecasted Cold Temperatures

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Cold temperatures have prompted City of Fort Wayne Leaders to announce details for warming shelters available to community members in need. City officials have announced that once again The Rescue Mission will be open as a warming station from 8 A.M. to 4 P.M. 7 days a week regardless of outside temperature.

Specifically, single unaccompanied women who are in need of shelter can seek it at the St. Joseph Missions Women’s Shelter, however once full women will be directed to check in at The Rescue Mission between 4:30 P.M. and 6:30 P.M.

City officials say if someone believes they are ineligible for services at The Rescue Mission, they can call (260) 426-7357 ext. 156 between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to inquire about their status and explore other short-term options.