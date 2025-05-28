New Initiatives Led By Mayor Tucker Move Forward

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO) — Mayor Sharon Tucker’s office today announced that several new initiatives are moving forward that are designed to enhance the quality of life in Fort Wayne. Since Mayor Tucker took office in April 2024, she has emphasized the importance of programs that are people-focused and needed in the community.

With an ordinance update that’s been approved by City Council, the National Opioid Settlement Committee, Mayor’s Mental Health Commission, and Mayor’s Young Adult Council will launch soon. Each entity will have seven members with the mayor’s office having four appointments and City Council having three appointments for the National Opioid Settlement Committee and Mental Health Commission. The mayor’s office will have five appointments on the Mayor’s Young Adult Council and City Council will have two.

Opioid settlement payments are scheduled to run through 2038. The purpose of the committee is to recommend usage of the funds, convene individuals and groups to explore causes and responses to priority issues related to opioid and substance use, and educate the community about opioid and substance use.

The commission will advance a communitywide agenda for addressing untreated mental health conditions and the harmful effects on the quality of life of individuals and the community. The commission will advise the mayor on issues related to access to mental health services and the affordability of mental health care. The commission will also convene individuals and groups to explore causes and responses to untreated mental health conditions and educate the community on the importance of mental health.

The council will provide a platform for young adults ages 19-26 to advise the mayor on issues affecting their demographic. The commission will encourage civic engagement through policy discussions, community service, and leadership development. There will also be opportunities to develop public service initiatives and contribute to citywide decision making. In addition, the members will be educated on municipal government functions and policies.

“I’m encouraged that we’re embarking on three new programs that are designed to have a lasting impact and make a difference in the lives of others,” said Mayor Tucker. “We strive each day to make Fort Wayne fun, family friendly, and safe for individuals, families, and businesses. Getting more people involved in our community and helping those in need are hallmarks of why we continue to be a best-run city.”